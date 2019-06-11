Alberni Valley School District’s annual elementary track meet drew hundreds

Students from elementary schools across the Alberni Valley gathered at Bob Dailey Stadium

Alexandra Gross runs for John Paul II school in the Grade 5 girls’ relay race at Bob Dailey Stadium on Friday, June 7 during the annual SD70 elementary school track and field meet. Gross and her teammates finished second in the race. MICHELLE CLARKE PHOTO

Hundreds of students from elementary schools across the Alberni Valley gathered at Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni on Friday, June 7 for the annual SD70 district track and field meet.

Events ranging from individual and team track events to long jump, softball throw and shotput took place around the track from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.