Alberni Valley Bulldogs hire Joe Martin to run hockey ops

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have signed Joe Martin to a multi-year contract as the team’s new head coach and general manager.

The reigning BCHL Coach of the Year, Martin guided the Merritt Centennials to a record of 36-15-4-3 last season.

In four seasons running the Cents, Martin compiled an overall record of 106-97-21-3. He also served as the assistant coach for the past two Team Canada West clubs at the World Junior A Challenge.

“Our family is excited to be moving to the city of Port Alberni and to join the Alberni Valley Bulldogs,” Martin said. “Every time I’ve coached in the Weyerhaeuser Arena, I’ve always been impressed with the hometown presence. It’s a loud building with fantastic ice — arguably the best in the BCHL. I look forward to bringing an entertaining brand of hockey to the Alberni Valley and continuing to help young athletes improve.”

Martin replaces former head coach and GM Matt Hughes, who resigned in March.

“Having Joe Martin join us in Port Alberni is a major win for our program,” said Alberni Valley business manager David Michaud. “I’ve seen first-hand during my time in Penticton the type of teams Joe Martin can deploy. Joe has also demonstrated an ability to move his athletes on to the next level. Our club is very lucky to have Joe and his family join us in our pursuit of becoming an elite program in the BCHL.”