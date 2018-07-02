Alberni team brings home mixed pairs title

It took three days, five matches and pouring rain to decide the winners of the 2018 Nexgen Hearing Quality Foods Mixed Pairs Tournament that was hosted at the Parksville Lawn Bowling Club recently.

Stephen and Robin Forrest from the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club took home the overall title at the mixed pairs championships hosted by Parksville Lawn Bowling Club. — Chuck Benson photo

In the end, it was Stephen and Robin Forrest of Port Alberni that triumphed, beating the Nanaimo pair of Erle and Marian Wallace to take top honours. Finishing in third place was the Courtenay duo of Vern Greenhill and April Gilchrist.

The other results were:

Flight B — 1st Len Canning, Lorraine Canning of Parksville LBC, 2nd Duncan Burke, Sandi Mitchell of Parksville LBC

Flight C — 1st Anne Holland, Peter Scott of Parksville LBC, 2nd Larry Williams, Cheryl Williams of Nanaimo LBC

Flight D — 1st Dean Thompson, Lynn Chwartacki of Qualicum Beach LBC, 2nd Dean Penny, Susan Toresdahl of Courtenay LBC

Flight E — 1st Alan Brunskill, Francine Brunskill of Parksville LBC

Flight F — 1st Hal Gray, Melie Ursolum Courtenay LBC

Flight G — 1st Kathleen Sherry, Ed Bryce Nanaimo LBC

Flight H — 1st Martin Fereday, Chris Fereday Parksville LBC

Submitted by Carol Bucyk of PLBC