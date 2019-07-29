Alberni Motorsports Park hosts racing action

The Alberni Motorsports Park hosted racing action last weekend.

The Island Off Road Racing Association holds five off-road racing events at Woodward’s Pit each year. These events attract racers from all over Vancouver Island and the Mainland, racing everything from quads, buggies, high performance sand and mud trucks to heavy metal wheel to wheel trucks.

The next races of the summer will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25. The final races are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22.