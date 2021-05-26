The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (FILE PHOTO)

ALBERNI GOLF: Stewart wins in May long weekend golf

Next Sunday, May 30 is the altered course four-man scramble

  • May. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was another excellent turnout as 68 men teed it up for the Men’s Golf Club’s best gross best net competition held on Sunday, May 23. Not a bad showing for a holiday weekend!

Congratulations to Ted Stewart and Cody Breuker, who both came in with gross 70. Unfortunately, there can only be one winner and Stewart won by retrogression.

In third place was Mike Pichor, who carded a 72. Not too shabby Mike.

Other gross winners were Terry Rai (75), Colton Buffie (76), Vito Caldarulo (77), Wayne Cheveldave (77), Tyler Ibsen (77), Mike Savard (78) and Joe Henri (78).

On the net side, Dalton Moore came through with 64, followed by, Sam Parhar (65), John Robbins (65), Nolan Ward (66), Wayne Johnstone (67), Jacques Giovetti (67), Derek McGregor (68), John Goes (68), Cal Davies (69), Mel Krasniuk (69), Fred Fredrickson (69), Steve Pointon (70), Matt Mesic (70), Darcy Haggard (70) and Jack Sparks (71). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pin winners were Mike Pichor on No. 2, Hank Krahn on No. 4, Chazz Lazorco on No. 13 and Steve Acland on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Wayne Cheveldave, who collected $68 for his effort.

All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop after Tuesday.

Next Sunday, May 30 is the altered course four-man scramble. Preben Rasmussen and Cal Davies will be laying out the course. It won’t be too difficult but is guaranteed to be interesting. The sponsor for this competition will be Smittys Restaurant.

Please book your own tee times in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. It is very important that you sign up in the Pro. Shop on the sign up sheet in teams of four with your handicaps no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.

Alberni Valley News

