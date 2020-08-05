ALBERNI GOLF: Stewart beats out Rasmussen in a count back

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

In Men’s Golf Club action on Sunday, Aug. 2, we would like to thank Smitty’s Restaurant for their continued support. The numbers were down due to the holiday weekend, but we still managed to get 40 members out.

Ted Stewart beat out Preben Rasmussen in a count back, both coming in with gross 76. Other gross scores were Murray Hawkness (carding 78) and Jim Proteau (with 80).

On the net side, Don MacGowan beat out Darrell VanOs, both shooting 64. Next was Wayne Johnstone with 68, beating out Doug Cheetham (who also recorded 68) on a count back. Next low net was Sam Parhar, recording 69. The final three prizes were awarded to Phil Anker, Don Grill and Gerry Fagan, all with net 71.

Chris Owen won $105 for the only birdie on No. 4. All the rest were halved. The draws for sleeves of balls were won by Tylo Smith, Justin Sketch, Chris Gardener and Ron Scholtie. Prizes can be picked up from the Pro Shop.

A heads up for Sunday, August 9. The tee times will only be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. This is due to the mixed couples tournament, with a shotgun on the back nine. Please book your own tee time in your own group. The best gross and best net will be up for grabs, as well as the money pots.

