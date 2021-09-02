ALBERNI GOLF: Lightning fast greens give Cody Breuker a top score in men’s golf action

GERRY FAGAN

In Alberni Golf Club Men’s Club action on Sunday, Aug. 29, Cody Breuker had the game of the day, carding a gross 74. Great game Cody, considering the greens were lightning fast.

I might add that the golf course is in great shape, despite the dry warm conditions we have been experiencing this summer, thanks to Steve White and his greens Crew.

Other gross scores were Andre Savard (76), James Haggard (78), Tyler Ibsen (78), Wayne Cheveldave (78), Josh Harvey (79), Kyle Luchinski (79) and Bill Barrett (80). On the net side it was Bill Bjornson (66), Fred Fredrickson (67), Terry Argotow (70), Darrell Vanos (71), Terry Ellwood (71), Sam Parhar (71), Ed Francoeur (71), Lloyd Fairley (72), Don MacGowan (72) and Darcy Haggard (73). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closes to the pins were recorded by Mike Savard on No. 2, Andre Savard on No. 4, Terry Ellwood on No. 13, and Fred Fredrickson on No. 17. Ed Francoeur captured the charity closest to the pin on No. 7, collecting $50. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop.

Many thanks to the King Edward Liquor Store for their generous contribution to the Men’s Club.

Next Sunday, Sept. 5 is an open day being a holiday weekend, with the best gross and best net up for grabs. The money pots, the closest to the pins as well as the charity will all be in play. Please book your own tee time in your own group, starting at 7:30 a.m. and running to 10 a.m.

