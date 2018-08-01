Alberni golf club holds first mixed club championship

The winners of the first mixed championship from the Alberni Golf Course. In the back row from left to right: Luka Centomo, Wolf Suhr, Chase Shiner, Ted Stewart, Jim Rhodes, Preben Rasmussen, Bob Vandermolen, Pat McKay. Front row from left to right: Carol Hastings, Janice Cross and Barb Sheare.SUBMITTED PHOTO

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The first annual mixed Club Championship at the Alberni Golf Club was a huge success. Sponsored by the Alberni Golf Club, this was a two-day event, with tee times on Saturday and a shotgun start on Sunday. The talk around the clubhouse is that everyone had a great time and is looking forward to next year.

55 players competed in six categories, which made for some very competitive golf. There were Super Seniors (70 plus), seniors (55 plus), regular players and juniors. Golf was followed by a great lunch, with a burger and fries thanks to the kitchen and restaurant staff, plus prizes. Let’s make this a club tradition, with twice as many players next year.

Many thanks to head pro Brian Rands and the Pro Shop staff, plus Ted Stewart, Toni Clackson and Pat Nicklin for their hard work in organizing and scoring for this event

The overall gross winner was Ted Stewart, followed by Chad Wutke, Cory Nielson, Ivan Peterson, Glen Trask and Chris Owen. Winning the low net was none other than Jim Rhodes, followed by Darrell VanOs, Reece Browne, Gary Korven, Brent Stolth and Bob Vandermolen.

Senior Men winners on the gross side were Preben Rasmussen, Joe Henri and Bill Barrett. On the net side were Steve Pointon, Brian Tall and Ron Barker. Super Senior Men’s low gross was captured by Pat McKay, Don Nicklin and Frank Hastings. Low net was carded by Wolf Sur, Don Grill and Gary McLeod.

Senior Ladies was won by Janice Cross, with Suzanne Jones coming in second. Senior Ladies low net was Sherry Stolth, followed by Toni Clackson. Super Senior Ladies low gross was won by Barb Sheare, with Carol Hastings winning the low net.

In the junior category, Chase Shiner emerged the winner of the low gross and Luka Centomo won low net.

The next Men’s Club event is this Sunday, Aug. 5. This will be a stableford competition, sponsored by Dorothy Clarkstone Notary Public. It is an individual event—make up your own foursomes, or register as a single and the club captain will put you in a group. Don’t forget to pick up a scoring sheet before you head to your tees for the 8 a.m. shotgun start. Register in the pro shop no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4.