Alberni Charity Golf Classic auctions open to public

The 25th annual Alberni Charity Golf Classic may be full for golfers—at last count, there were about 15 people on the waiting list—but the event is still open for members of the public interested in the auctions on Saturday, July 7.

Silent auction items are available for viewing throughout the day on Saturday at the Alberni Golf Course on Cherry Creek Road, and people are welcome to bid on them, said organizing committee member Gerry Fagan.

After the tournament and dinner wrap up, the live auction begins at 7:30 p.m. and the public can come back to the golf course to check out the live auction items.

Proceeds from the tournament go towards the B.C. Children’s Hospital and this year will also be divided between local charities Abbeyfield House, Bread of Life, KidSport, Kiwanis Hilton and the Rollin Art Centre.

The tournament opens unofficially with a wine and cheese for golfers on Friday, July 6, from 6–9 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Golf Course.

This year’s sports celebrity guest is former NHL player Dave Babych.