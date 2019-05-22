AJ Reiter, 17, is a member of the SOMBA Tigers U18 AAA B.C. Minor Baseball team which has returned to Penticton after a six-year absence. In addition to handling some of the pitching duties AJ can be found at third base. He started playing baseball at the age four and enjoys all aspects of the game, in particular hitting. In the off season he enjoys playing hockey.
AJ Reiter, Athlete of the Week
SOMBA Tiger's AJ Reiter is the Athlete of the Week
AJ Reiter, 17, is a member of the SOMBA Tigers U18 AAA B.C. Minor Baseball team which has returned to Penticton after a six-year absence. In addition to handling some of the pitching duties AJ can be found at third base. He started playing baseball at the age four and enjoys all aspects of the game, in particular hitting. In the off season he enjoys playing hockey.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
<p<