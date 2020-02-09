Age can’t slow Cobble Hill 10K winners

Runners make their way down Cobble Hill Road during the Cobble Hill 10K last month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The top finishers in the Cobble Hill 10K on Jan. 26 won both open and masters titles, showing that age is only a number.

Jim Finlayson was the first finisher overall, with a time of 31:51, beating Richard Reid by 32 seconds for the men’s title while also winning the M45-49 class. Jen Millar was the first women’s runner across the line with a time of 36:37, 53 seconds faster than Chloe Hegland, while also winning the F40-44 class.

Finlayson narrowly missed the B.C. masters record of 31:48, but was pleased with his result.

“I kept my eye on the record throughout and knew it would be tight at the finish but I felt good and strong,” he said.

Finlayson did take a minute off the old M45-49 record set by Craig Odermatt in 2015. Odermatt was also in action at Cobble Hill this year, setting a new record of 34:49 in the M50-54 class.

By breaking the 37-minute mark, Millar achieved something she has been pursuing for six years.

“My goal was to go out comfortably and I maintained a steady pace,” she said.

The second event in the Vancouver Island Race Series attracted 504 participants. The event was hosted by the Ceevacs Roadrunners, with Nancy Baxendale as race director.

The next stop in the Island Series is the Cedar 12K on Feb. 9. Visit islandseries.org for information.