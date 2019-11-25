Agassiz speed skater heading to BC Winter Games

Mya Onos will be representing the Fraser Valley in Fort St. John this February

Mya Onos during her practice with the Sardis Flyers at Chilliwack’s Twin Rinks in March. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

Agassiz speed skater Mya Onos will be heading off to represent the Fraser Valley at the BC Games this February.

The 12-year-old Sardis Flyers skater is among the youngest in her age category, and has seen rapid success in the sport: attending her first provincial championship this year and being chosen to represent B.C. at the CanWest championships in March of this year.

RELATED: Agassiz speed skater heading to Canada West championships

Onos was chosen to represent Zone 3 – Fraser Valley in speed skating at the annual Mission Interclub Skating Meet on Nov. 3 this year, alongside Beth Smith from the Langley Blades.

The two girls will be heading to Fort St. John from Feb. 20 to 23, 2020 for the BC Winter Games, to compete in short track against other 12- to 15-year-olds across the province.

Representing Zone 3 – Fraser Valley for the boys are Mission Racers’ Arthur Barnsdale, Langley Blades’ Theory Havelka and Ridge Meadows’ Mattias Daniels.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter