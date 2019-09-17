Agassiz, Harrison take home the gold at the 55+ BC Games

The two communities captured 13 medals at the seniors' games in Kelowna this year

Pat Derkson (skip), Penny Nesbitt (3rd), Deanna Armstrong (2nd), Bobbi Thielen & Ann Johnstone (Lead) accepting their bronze medal for floor curling at the 55+ BC Games this September. (Ron Johnstone)

Agassiz and Harrison came home with a number of gold medals at this year’s 55+ BC Games.

The games, taking place in Kelowna from Sept. 10 to 14, saw thousands B.C. seniors come out to compete in everything from cycling and swimming to cribbage and whist.

Both Agassiz and Harrison held their own in a number of the competitions throughout the games.

Harrison’s Rick Bradburn took bronze in two badminton events: the men’s 80- to 84-year-old singles and the 80- to 84-year-old mixed doubles with Coquitlam’s Marie Baluk.

One of the local floor curling teams placed in the “A” division, with Agassiz’s Deanna Armstrong, Ann Johnstone, Penny Nesbitt and Bobbie Thielen along with Harrison’s Pat Derksen taking home the bronze.

SEE ALSO: 55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

Agassiz even made a showing for the men’s 70+ hockey tournament, with Larry Wendel representing the community on the bronze medal winning Fraser Valley team.

Agassiz’s Robert Dumalanede took home three gold medals in the 85- to 89-year-old cycling division, in the competitive time trial (27:11), road race and hill climb (15:20).

Harrison Mills’ Patti Komar took home the most medals for the community, with three gold and three silver medals for her swimming competitions.

In total, Fraser Valley competitors brought home 171 gold medals, with 412 overall, making them the second winningest zone in the seniors’ games.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter