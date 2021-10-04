After seven wins in a row, Langley Trappers fall to White Rock

Langley Trappers celebrated their seventh win in a row Friday, Oct. 1, a 6-2 victory over the Abbotsford Pilots. On Saturday, the streak ended with a narrow loss to White Rock Whalers. (Trappers Twitter feed)

Langley Trappers epic winning streak came to an end Saturday, Oct. 2, with a 3-2 loss to the White Rock Whalers at Centennial Arena.

It came one day after the Trappers recorded their seventh win in a row, downing the Abbotsford Pilots 6-2 at MSA Arena.

Another first! Congrats to Trappers defence-man Brendan Aleong who collected his first PJHL goal tonight in Abbotsford. Congrats, Brendan! pic.twitter.com/fe68IHymnb — Langley Trappers (@LangleyTrappers) October 2, 2021

Whalers’ Hezekiah Mbaja opened the scoring Saturday with a short-handed goal for White Rock, then Brendan O’Grady replied for Langley with an unassisted goal late in the second period to tie it 1-1.

After a scoreless middle frame, White Rock’s Chris Fortems, with an assist by Tyler Price, scored in the third to give the home side a brief 2-1 lead, a margin that was erased seven minutes later when Anthony Bosnjak scored for the Trappers with assists from Jamie Hylands and O’Grady.

With just 2:15 left, Whalers forward Cole Svendson notched the winner, pushing the puck across the line after a scramble in front of the Langley net.

A penalty shot for Langley in the second period saw O’Grady frustrated by Whalers netminder Mason Upton.

Trappers coach and GM Brad Bakken gave the Whalers credit for playing a good game, but it was a “little frustrating way to lose.”

“Every time we tried to get momentum, all of a sudden there was a penalty,” Bakken observed.

“It cost us. We ended up taking 10 penalties.”

O’Grady was named third star of the game, with Whalers Tyler Price and Chris Fortems first and second.

Trappers remain at the top of the Harold Brittain conference in the PJHL, with seven wins and one loss, while the Whalers lead the Tom Shaw conference with six wins and two losses

Trappers next game is at home, Wednesday, Oct. 6, against the Aldergrove Kodiaks at 7 p.m. at George Preston arena, located at 20699 42nd Ave. in Langley.

Tickets are at the door, $10 for adults, while seniors and youth are $5.

Masks are mandatory and proof of vaccination is required.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Trappers head to Mission to play the Outlaws.

