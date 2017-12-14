Adittional terrain to open at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The main run, along with several others, will be open this weekend

In addition to having most of the skiing open on the Easter Chair, Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) will be opening additional terrain and lifts starting Saturday, Dec. 16.

“On the front side the Main will be open top to bottom, as well as most of the runs from the top down to Canada Way and the Roller Coaster cat track (near the terrain park),” said Marketing Manager at KAR, Megan Field. “For beginners, the Magic Carpet and skiers right of the Own T-Bar will be open.”

A full list of the runs opening this weekend are as follows: Main Run, Boundary, School House, Dreadnaught, Rosa, Ego Alley, Buckhorn, Mambo, Bradford BLVD, Stemwinder, Twilight, Midwinder and Utopia.

Hour of operation for the lifts are as follows: Northstar Quad 9am – 4pm, Easter Chair 9am – 3:20pm, Owl T- Bar 9am – 4:20pm (Skiers right of T-Bar), and Magic Carpet 9am – 4pm.

Kimberley Alpine Resort Winter Spors School also opens on Saturday, Dec. 16 for lessons. For more information or to sign up call 250.432.0315.

Field also says there are lots of activities for the entire family to look forward to over the holidays including Holiday Night Skiing, Kidz Night Out, Photos with Santa, Snowshoe Fondue Tour, Family Dual Slalom Obstacle Course, Fireworks and more.

The full schedule of holiday events is as follows:

Saturday, December 23

1pm Photos with Santa 3pm The Chocolate Game 3pm-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from George Plant 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out

Sunday, December 24

1pm The Chocolate Game 2pm Ski in Santa’s Balloon Parade 3pm-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from George Plant 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out

Monday, December 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 26

1pm Lost Elves at KAR 1pm Face Painting & Helmet Decorating 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out 3-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from Jason & Ally 5:30-8:30pm Holiday Night Skiing

Wednesday, December 27

1pm Photo Scavenger Hunt 1pm Face Painting & Helmet Decorating 3-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from Jason & Ally 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out 5:30-8:30pm Holiday Night Skiing

Thursday, December 28

1pm Face Painting & Helmet Decorating 1pm Ice Skating Party 3-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from Inferiors 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out 5:30-8:30pm Holiday Night Skiing

Friday, December 29

1pm Dual Family Slalom Obstacle Course 1pm Face Painting & Helmet Decorating 3-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from Inferiors 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out 5:30-8:30pm Holiday Night Skiing

Saturday, December 30

1pm Snowflake Hunt 1pm Face Painting & Helmet Decorating 3pm The Chocolate Game 3-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from Heather Gemmell 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out 5:30-8:30pm Holiday Night Skiing

Sunday, December 31

1pm Stocking Hunt 1pm Face Painting & Helmet Decorating 3-5pm Live music in the Stemwinder from Leather Apron Revival 5:30-8:15pm Holiday Night Skiing 7-9pm NYE Family Party in the Plaza 8:50pm Torch Light Parade 9pm Fireworks 9pm Stemwinder New Year’s Eve Party with music from Leather Apron Revival

Monday, January 1

HAPPY NEW YEARS 3-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from Leather Apron Revival

Tuesday, January 2

1pm Scavenger Hunt 1pm Face Painting & Helmet Decorating 3pm The Chocolate Game 3-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from Garry Jacklin 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out 5:30-8:30pm Holiday Night Skiing

Wednesday, January 3

1pm Dual Family Slalom Obstacle Course 1pm Face Painting & Helmet Decorating 3-6pm Live music in the Stemwinder from Garry Jacklin 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out 5:30-8:30pm Holiday Night Skiing

Thursday, January 4

1pm Ice Skating Party 1pm Face Painting & Helmet Decorating 3pm The Chocolate Game 5:30-8:30pm Kidz Night Out 5:30-8:30pm Holiday Night Skiing 9-11pm Open mic night in the Stemwinder hosted by Mr Aaron Goos