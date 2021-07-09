Additional Abbotsford job openings posted by Vancouver Canucks

Several high profile positions available to qualified candidates working out of Abbotsford Centre

A number of open job positions have been posted by the Vancouver Canucks to work out of the Abbotsford Centre with the team's AHL franchise. (File photo)

The Vancouver Canucks have recently posted job openings for nine different positions based in Abbotsford.

The club shared available opportunities for event manager, box office manager, food and beverage director, marketing director, operations manager, ticketing director, arena general manager, chief engineer and executive chef.

Those job openings can be seen by clicking here.

They are all full-time positions and perhaps the highest profile position is the arena general manager job.

That job summary states, “Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford the Arena General Manager of Abbotsford Centre is responsible for physical plant operations, building maintenance and repairs, capital improvements, and building system operations. The GM leads and manages a team of experienced staff ensuring that engineering systems operate within budgetary commitments and meet business objectives.”

The operations manager is responsible for building conversions and set-up at Abbotsford Centre, while the marketing director will oversee the planning, development, and execution of all campaigns contained within the marketing plan.

The job openings state they will remain posted until they are filled.

One position that is no longer accepting applications is the Chief Operating Officer. That job was posted on May 18. No official announcement or hiring of that position has been revealed.

The team was scheduled to unveil its name, colours and logo on July 9 (Friday), but the team announced on Thursday evening that they would be delaying that announcement until Friday.

The Aquilini Investment Group’s five-year contract to take over the Abbotsford Centre begins on Jan 1, 2022.

Abbotsford News