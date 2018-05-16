Adanacs love the heat in Vernon men’s baseball

The scorching sun caused some offence to heat up as the Vernon Men’s Baseball League saw a trio of high-scoring games last weekend at Marshall Field.

The Adanacs shot down the Arrows 10-5 win in Game 1. Down 1-0 early, Jason Webster touched off a six-run, fourth inning with a two-run triple.

The Adanacs added four more runs in the sixth, stretching the lead to 10-1. Kyle Isberg chipped in with a two-run double, while Jerry Allison finished with three hits.

Veteran southpaw Al Rutherford ran into trouble in the seventh as the Arrows’ Stu Cleland and Brad Holbrook both added RBI-singles as part of a four-run inning. However, Rutherford hung on for another complete game, running his record to 6-0.

Pitching and defence took a backseat in Game 2 as the Arrows outgunned the District Eatery Outlaws 13-11.

The Arrows struck early with a Rob Chittick run-scoring single in the first, but the Outlaws hammered back with three in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead.

Switch-hitting newcomer Shota Amano scored runs for the Arrows, while slugger Doug Weaving showed off some newfound speed with three stolen bases. After cutting the lead to 8-4 in the fifth, the Arrows’ Brenden Bergen launched a bases-clearing double as part of a seven-run sixth to make it 11-8.

The Outlaws counterpunched in the bottom half, with Amano, Jordan Steel and Kelly Zoethout all crossing the plate to level the score 11-11. The Arrows finally struck the decisive blow in the seventh, loading the bases again for Bergen, who drove home Kristian Currie and Shelbey Hartwig.

The Adanacs brushed back the Arrows 12-11 in an extra-inning in the final tilt of the day.

Tyler Pentland returned to the Arrows’ lineup, coming a home run shy of the cycle while collecting four hits and scoring three times. The Adanacs’ Steve Daamen drove in a pair, while Josh Wade crossed up the defence with a two-run opposite-field double.

Tied at 10 in extra innings, ever-reliable Jason Webster gave the Adanacs a 12-10 lead with a two-run double as part of a five-RBI performance.

In the bottom half, an error on a Nick Jacob grounder allowed Pentland to score, but the Arrows were unable to push across the tying run.

Anyone interested in joining the VMBL for the remainder of the season should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com.