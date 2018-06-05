Adanacs lasso Outlaws

The Adanacs parlayed a six-run second inning into a 10-4 Vernon Men’s Baseball League Saturday matinee win over the District Eatery Outlaws at Marshall Field.

Austin Young and Nick Jacob jumpstarted the rally with hits and ribbies came from Geoff Cleaveley, Al Rutherford and Steve Daamen.

In the third inning, Cleaveley and Jacob combined for three more RBI. Peter Ortman pitched five strong innings and had great fastball command, while Cleaveley and Jerry Alison each worked an inning of relief.

The Outlaws looked to be on their way to another exciting comeback with hits and ribbies from Jordan Steel, Rodger Sewell, and Kelly Zoethout but failed to keep the rally alive. Mike Patitucci took the loss.

The Nicholas Jacob Law Arrows got an early jump on the Outlaws Sunday morning, riding a big first inning to a 14-4 victory.

Shota Amano made his pitching debut for the Outlaws but was unable to escape the first inning.

Jonathan Graham got the call in relief and was able to control the damage the rest of the way, but the deficit proved too big for late hits from Steel, Amano and Patitucci to overcome.

Keenan Joly looked sharp as he tossed a complete game for the Arrows, while Tyler Lacktin-Doyle, Tyler Pentland, and Rob Chittick each crossed the plate three times.

The Arrows then unseated the Adanacs at the top of the standings with a tightly-contested 4-0 victory.

Al Rutherford held the Arrows to only eight hits in a complete game showing, but a second-inning RBI double from Jodie Bradley and third-inning RBI from Lacktin-Doyle and Shelby Hartwig provided all the offence that the Arrows would need.

Hartwig blanked the Adanacs over five strong innings, with Pentland coming in to pick up the two-inning save. Ortman, Alison and Bruce Jones all had late hits for the Adanacs.