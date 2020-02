Kuch was one of 4 Canadian males to compete in Austria

Adam Kuch catches some air during a run at the Freeski Junior World Championships in Austria. Photo courtesy Freeride World Tour

Nelson’s Adam Kuch finished fifth at the Freeride Junior World Championship in Kappl, Austria, last week.

Kuch scored 79.00 to finish as the top Canadian out of four representing the country.

The 16 year old trains at Whitewater Ski Resort and Red Mountain. Past local skiers to take part in the junior worlds include Sol Butler, who won silver in 2017, Ben Woodward and Haley Cooke.

Related:

• Whitewater’s Adam Kuch among winners at Junior Freeski event