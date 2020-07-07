Aces aplenty at Vernon Golf Club

Vernon’s Rod Faust (centre) and playing partners Rocky Rochford (from left), Tom Williamson and Ernie Gare celebrate Faust’s second career hole-in-one at the Vernon Golf Club Friday, June 26. Faust is one of 14 players to record aces at the course in 2020. (Ernie Gare photo)

Rod Faust was happy. His playing partner, Ernie Gare was happy.

Their opponents, Tom Williamson and Rocky Rochford, maybe weren’t as happy because their lead had been cut by two shots, but all were thrilled and excited to have witnessed Faust’s second career hole-in-one. He aced the par-3, 165-yard fifth hole at the Vernon Golf and Country Club during the foursome’s usual Friday morning golf group outing.

Playing from the blue tees, Faust, owner of Sun Dial Lighting, took out his five-iron.

“When I hit it, I knew it was a good shot,” said Faust, who also aced the par-3 17th hole about five years ago. “It hit the edge of the green, bounced up and the hole was behind a bit of a mound which we couldn’t see from the tee box.”

When the quartet arrived at the green, the ball could be seen wedged between the flagstick and hole, the result of Vernon using special flags for COVID-19 regulations.

“I was surprised to see it go in,” said Faust, a 14-handicap who shot 37 on the front and 46 on the back. “But it was a great feeling.”

There have been many, many great feelings at Vernon this season.

Faust’s ace was the 13th of the year at VGCC. Laurence Marriott became the 14th golfer to record a hole-in-one at Vernon three days later, June 29, when he aced the same hole with his seven-iron.

Fourteen aces.

Some courses are lucky to get 14 holes-in-one in a single year, let alone in slightly more than two months of operation, which is the case with Vernon.

Half of the 14 holes-in-one have come on Hole No. 5, including the last three.

Also recording aces at Vernon this year:

* Garry Pielak, on Hole #3 on April 30 with his 27-degree hybrid;

* Dave Murrison, on Hole #5 on May 21, with his 8-iron;

* Harold Bowes, on Hole #14 on May 27, with his 5-iron;

* Jason Bilodeau, on Hole #5 on May 27, with his 7-iron;

* Lauren Lypchuk, on Hole #5 on May 30, with her 9-iron;

* Jonathon Bolton, on Hole #17 on June 6, with his 6-iron;

* Dan Irwin, on Hole #3 on June 8, with his 7-iron;

* Ray Austin, on Hole #14 on June 15, with his 7-iron;

* Leo Lecavalier, on Hole #14 on June 15, with his 4-iron;

* Bill Woodley, on Hole #5 on June 18, with his 7-iron;

* Rob Bauml, on Hole #17 on June 20, with his 7-iron;

* Dale Ortman, on Hole #5 on June 20, with his 5-iron;

* Rod Faust, on Hole #5 on June 26, with his 5-iron;

* Laurence Marriott, on Hole #5 on June 29, with his 7-iron.

The other Vernon golf courses, combined, appear to have not reached 14 aces.

Predator Ridge Resort has “at least six,” according to a pro shop attendant; there have been at least two at Spallumcheen and The Rise, and at least one each at Hillview Golf and Highlands Golf Short-Game Excellence.

