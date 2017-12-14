Academy cheers up some great results in Richmond

The youth 2 Team Rush shows off their Grand Champions banner after Saturday’s big win in Richmond.

Mission’s Academy of Cheer Excellence impressed at the group’s first-ever competition on Saturday.

The academy traveled to Richmond to compete at the Pink Cheer Competition, and put together a number of excellent results.

The youth 2 Team Rush had the best day, earning first place and being crowned the grand champions of the Level 2 Division. Team Rush had the highest score of all teams competing at the event in Level 2.

The academy’s Level 1 team the Rolling Stones, senior Level 1 team Poison and senior Level 2 Sting also all took home first-place finishes in their respective divisions.

The academy’s youth Level 1 team Heart also had a good day, finishing second in their division.

The next competitive event on the calendar for the academy is the ATC PAC New Year’s Classic Competition at the PNE Forum in Vancouver on Jan. 13.

The academy also shared that they will be performing at the Harlem Globetrotters event in Abbotsford, which takes place at the Abbotsford Centre on Dec. 30.

For more on the Academy, visit cheerthis.ca.