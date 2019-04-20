Academic honours for Duncan Christian grads

Siblings and Duncan Christian School graduates Doug and Danielle Groenendijk added to their impressive years with the Vancouver Island University Mariners volleyball teams when they were named Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Academic All-Canadians earlier this month.

“The CCAA Academic All-Canadian award is the CCAA’s most prestigious student-athlete honour, epitomizing a commitment to academic success and athletic achievement,” the organization explained in a press release.

Danielle had previously won her second-straight national gold medal with VIU’s women’s volleyball team, while Doug helped the men’s team to bronze at their national championships.

The Groenendijks were among nine athletes from VIU and 172 from across the country recognized as CCAA Academic All-Canadians. Only one institution, Holland College in P.E.I., had more Academic All-Canadians than VIU.