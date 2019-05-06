AbbyPD Heroes Ninja Challenge ready to roll

Obstacle course fundraiser for Special Olympics BC occurs in Abbotsford on June 1

Competitors of all ages will hit the trails for the first-ever AbbyPD Heroes Ninja Challenge on Saturday. (Dale Klippenstein/AbbyPD)

The Abbotsford Police Department is challenging the public to a unique debut event on June 1.

The first-ever AbbyPD Heroes Ninja Challenge invites competitors of all ages an abilities to join local first responders for a four-kilometre run with 10 obstacles along the way.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Special Olympics BC, which will support local athletes in Abbotsford and all across the province.

The course kicks off at Bradner Elementary (5291 Bradner Road), and racers will run approximately 1.3 km to a rural property, complete five fitness challenges along a 1.3 km trail system and then run the final 1.3 km back to the school.

The family-friendly event is open to everyone, and families who have younger children or persons with physical disabilities will be able to participate on a modified course.

Interested participants can check out the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/993454031044151, which will be posting previews of some of the obstacles for the race.

The event costs $40 for adults, $15 for youth aged four to 18, $20 for seniors, $100 for a family of four or $10 or a Special Olympics athlete. Prices go up by $5 after May 25.

The registration fee includes a t-shirt. For more information on registration, visit events.com and search AbbyPD Heroes Ninja Challenge.