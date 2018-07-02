Abbotsford’s Wiens invited to provincial camp

Female hockey star one of 51 invited to Shawnigan Lake to be evaluated

Abbotsford's Desiree Wiens, shown here with the Fraser Valley Rush, heads to the 2018 Female U18 Team B.C. provincial hockey camp later this summer.

Abbotsford’s Desiree Wiens is one of 51 athletes invited to the 2018 Female U18 Team B.C. provincial hockey camp.

The event, which runs from July 31 to Aug. 6 at Shawnigan Lake School, will see all players invited evaluated and then shortlisted to be invited to the final selection camp later this year.

The final roster will be chosen in December and will represent the province at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta. from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Wiens and the other athletes received invites to Shawnigan Lake after impressing the Team B.C. staff at the 2018 Female Program of Excellence Identification Camp in Salmon Arm in April.

She played last season on the Fraser Valley Rush Midget AAA team, and collected 19 points in 32 regular-season games.

Wiens will play on Team Green at the camp and compete against two other teams.

“We are excited to host BC Hockey’s top female players for the U18 Provincial Camp in Shawnigan Lake,” said Whitney Juszkiewicz, BC Hockey’s Female POE coordinator. “They will experience a unique opportunity to work with the Team BC staff extensively on and off the ice. Players will experience on and off ice training, team-building and seminars focused on preparing all athletes for national level competition.”

For more on the event, visit bchockey.net.