Abbotsford’s Valley Attack looking for players to ensure season

Field Lacrosse group needs players to fill ages 5 to 18 divisions for season to occur

Abbotsford’s Valley Attack field lacrosse is looking for players to register to ensure a season. (Submitted)

The Valley Attack field lacrosse program is looking for players of all levels from the ages of five to 18, and if they don’t fill spots soon the season may be in jeopardy.

Valley Attack representatives told The News that those interested must be registered by Tuesday (Aug. 24) in order to ensure a season can occur.

Registration is open to anyone interested and anyone who is registered is invited to bring a friend to the group’s weekly drop-in event, which occurs every Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Abbotsford Senior Secondary School field.

There is no cost for the drop-in event, but parents must sign a waiver and players are asked to bring a helmet, running shoes and water.

Valley Attack offers divisions for age groups U5, U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 and U18. Home games occur at the ASSS field, and away games occur in surrounding communities such as Langley, Mission or Surrey.

For more information on registration, visit valleyfieldlacrosse.com/registration.

Abbotsford News