Abbotsford’s Twisters men earn medals

Abbotsford’s Jeremy Filiatrault competes on the parallel bars at the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships.

Twisters gymnastics male athletes traveled to Spruce Grove, Alta. late last month for the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships, with several locals posting strong results.

Abbotsford’s Logan Isfeld took silver on the floor, bronze on the parallel bars and the pommel horse and fifth overall in the level five competition.

Mission siblings Alec and Ethan Ikeda also took home medals, with Alec earning a bronze on floor and rings (Elite 3) and Ethan winning gold on pommel horse and parallel bars, silver on floor and bronze all-around (Elite 4).