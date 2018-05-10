Abbotsford’s Twisters men earn medals

Twisters gymnastics male athletes traveled to Spruce Grove, Alta. late last month for the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships, with several locals posting strong results.
Abbotsford’s Logan Isfeld took silver on the floor, bronze on the parallel bars and the pommel horse and fifth overall in the level five competition.
Other Abbotsford results included: Jeremy Filiatrault (Level 5: fourth – parallel bars, sixth), Trent Johnson (Level 5: fifth – vault, sixth – horizontal bar), Hayden Isfeld (Elite 3: fifth – pommel horse) and Jonathon Ko (Elite 3: sixth – floor).