Abbotsford’s Twisters athletes win big

Jadyn Ansell completes her floor routine during the Twisters Invitational meet. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Gymnasts from all over the province invaded the Ag-Rec Building in Abbotsford over the past two weekends at the annual Twisters Invitational meet.

Male athletes were the focus from March 16-18, with a handful of locals reaching the podium.

Earning medals at the event were:

Level 5

Logan Isfeld (gold on rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar and bronze all-around), Jeremy Filiatrault (gold on pommel horse, silver on horizontal bar and bronze on floor) and Trent Johnson (gold on vault and bronze on horizontal bar)

National Open

Brendan Ansell (all-around champion, gold on floor and rings and silver on vault and parallel bars) and Kristofer Unipan (bronze on rings)

Elite 3

Hayden Isfeld (gold on horizontal bar, silver on all-around and bronze on rings and vault), Alec Ikeda (gold on pommel horse and silver on rings and vault) and Jonathan Ko (silver on pommel horse)

Elite 4

Ethan Ikeda (gold on floor and pommel horse and bronze all-around, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar)

Senior

Cohen Kiers (silver all-around, gold on floor, bronze on pommel horse, vault, parallel bars)

Female athletes were highlighted from March 23 to 25, with the following locals taking home hardware:

HP Novice

Jordis Kliewer (gold all-around, bars and beam and silver on floor) and Marissa Engh (silver on bars and bronze on vault, beam and all-around)

JO 9 2000-2002

Katelyn Cotterell (gold on vault, silver all-around and bars and bronze on beam and floor) and Jadyn Ansell (silver on floor)

JO 9 2005/2006

Samantha Reitsema (gold all-around and floor and silver on vault and bars)

JO 8 2007

Kennedy Fast (gold all-around, beam and floor and silver on vault)

JO 6 (09/21/2007-2008)

Emily Phillips (gold all-around, vault and bars and silver on floor)

JO 5 (2006-03/15/2008)

Courteney Whiteley (gold on bars and silver all-around and vault)

JO 5 (03/16/2008-12/31/2010)

Vienna Howes (bronze on bars and floor)

JO 4 (09/28/2008-4/15/2009)

Anastacia Johannesson (silver on bars)

Dhea Kondolay (bronze on vault)

JO 3 2005-2008

Olivia Burnstad (bronze on bars)

JO 3 (2009 until 05/20)

Tiahna Blackman (silver on vault)

JO 3 (2010 until 09/26)

Penelope Dodd (bronze on bars)

For complete results from the event, visit twistersgymbc.com.