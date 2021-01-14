Abbotsford’s Steven Marshall continues volleyball journey in France

Abbotsford’s Steven Marshall has returned to the volleyball court for the first time in 2021, and continues chasing his athletic dreams in the men’s A league of France’s National Volleyball League.

Marshall is suiting up as a forward for Chaumont Volley-Ball 52, which was established in 1996. The club has won two league championships in its history.

Chaumont currently sits in sixth in the 14-team league, with a record of 14-7-7.

The league returned to play back in October, which marked a seven month absence from the court for Marshall. The season wraps up on March 27.

Marshall, who played university volleyball with the Trinity Western University Spartans, helped that team win a national championship in 2012. He also represented Canada in the sport at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He has previously played professionally in Germany and Poland.

