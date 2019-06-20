Abbotsford’s Schmidt, Canada defeat New Zealand 2-0

Canada returns to the pitch on Thursday against Netherlands

Abbotsford’s Sophie Schmidt and the Team Canada women’s soccer team have advanced to the group of 16 after a 2-0 win over New Zealand in France on Saturday.

Canada got goals from Jessie Fleming (48th minute) and Nichelle Prince (79th minute) to improve to 2-0 in group play.

“We performed very well and I am very happy about this team performance,” said Kenneth Heiner-Møller, Canada Soccer’s women’s national team head coach. “We know they can do even better. They are stepping up, they are stepping in, but there is more to this team than we showed (Saturday).”

Schmidt has played all 180 minutes for Canada so far, and has covered a distance of 20.4 kilometres.

For Canada, the victory over New Zealand marked the first time in its FIFA Women’s World Cup history that the team has defeated a confederation champion.

Undefeated in 10 straight matches, Canada ties its second-longest undefeated streak with the victory.

Canada concludes group play on Thursday against the Netherlands (2-0). They would secure top place in the group with a win. A tie or loss on Thursday would drop Canada to second place behind the Netherlands.

