Abbotsford’s Sahil Sidhu signs with Crandall University

Abbotsford’s Sahil Sidhu has committed to the Crandall University Chargers men’s basketball program for the fall. (Crandall University photo)

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad Sahil Sidhu is taking his talents to the east coast and announced his commitment to the Moncton, N.B.-based Crandall University Chargers men’s basketball team.

Sidhu made the announcement on his Instagram page earlier this month, stating that he is looking forward to joining the team this fall.

“Very excited to announce my commitment to the next level,” he said. “I owe this to everyone who has had faith in me. No slowing down as I will be attending Crandall U this fall.”

Sidhu, a 6-2 guard, starred for several years on the Panthers basketball teams and helped the Panthers win the Grade 9 boys division title at the Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament back in 2017. Sidhu was named the player of the game in the title game that saw the Panthers defeat Rick Hansen 57-50.

He also scored 20 points to help the Abbotsford-based Outsiders win the U15 Platinum Division at the Basketball BC club basketball championships back in 2018.

Sidhu recently attended the Canada Topflight Academy West prep basketball academy in Calgary. He will be pursuing a degree in business administration at Crandall and joins a Chargers team that last finished with a record of 7-11 in the 2019-20 season.

The Chargers compete in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association and are part of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association. Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College Bearcats also compete in the CCAA in the Pacwest conference.

A 2021-22 schedule for the Chargers has not yet been posted, but in past years they have opened the season in late-October or early-November.

