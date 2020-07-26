Abbotsford’s Rob Giesbrecht departing UFV Cascades

After 10 years as the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s soccer head coach, MEI grad Rob Giesbrecht is moving on.

The school announced on Saturday that Giesbrecht has accepted a position as manager of soccer operations at Langley’s Trinity Western University.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I have had to lead the Cascades women’s soccer program for the past ten years,” Giesbrecht stated in a press release. “I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish. I will cherish the relationships I made with my colleagues and I will fondly remember the special times with my team. I have been blessed to have so many incredible student-athletes in our program and I’m thankful that I have had the chance to coach them at UFV.”

Giesbrecht led the women’s program to the Canada West playoffs in nine out of his 10 years and compiled a record of 59-46-29. The team’s most recent deepest playoff run occurred in 2014, when the Cascades earned a CW silver medal and placed fourth overall in the country.

He returned to Abbotsford in 2010 to take the reins of his hometown team after a five-year stint coaching at Concordia University (Seward, Nebraska). In his first season at UFV, he guided Cascades women’s soccer to a breakthrough campaign – the program’s first-ever Canada West playoff berth was followed in quick succession by the program’s first Canada West championship, and the Cascades went on to win bronze at the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (now known as U SPORTS) national championship tournament. Both the Canada West title and the CIS national medal were firsts for UFV across all sports.

“Rob had a solid 10-year run coaching the Cascades, with the highlight in 2010,” stated Steve Tuckwood, UFV director of athletics and campus recreation. “We wish him well as he heads into the next stage of his career, and thank him for his efforts on behalf of UFV.”

Turnover in the Cascades coaching ranks has been high in recent years, with new coaches in men’s basketball and men’s and women’s volleyball since 2019.

