Abbotsford’s Rexha earns pair of medals

Abbotsford’s Erik Rexha took home a pair of medals at the recent 2020 Winter Age Group Championships in Vancouver.

Rexha, a Grade 7 student at Claburn Middle School, swims for the Chilliwack Spartans Swim Club and earned half of that club’s medal wins with his two strong finishes.

Rexha swam in the 12-year-old boys division where he captured silver in the 100 metres backstroke (1:09.07) and bronze in the 200m backstroke (2:25.97), adding a fourth in the 400m freestyle and sixth in the 100 and 200m freestyles.

He achieved a total of nine personal bests at the three-day event.

His teammate Amy Evans entered the 10-and-under girls division and won silver in the 400m freestyle and bronze in the 200m backstroke. She placed fourth in 200m freestyle and eighth in the 100m backstroke.

The massive meet was from Feb. 21 to 23 in Vancouver, with the Spartans competing in a field of 500 athletes.

