Abbotsford’s Phulka wins in Mongolia

Abbotsford wrestler Jasmit Phulka scored even more hardware in Mongolia over the weekend.

Fresh off a huge gold medal win in Italy at the City of Sassari wrestling championship, Phulka continued his strong spring with a third-place finish at the 2018 Mongolian Open wrestling championship in Ulan-Baatar on Saturday.

Competing in the 74 kilogram division at the event, Phulka opened with a 8-3 win over Russia’s Aisen Kopirin, but then lost 10-2 to eventual gold medal winner Arslan Budajapov from Russia. Phulka bounced back in his next bout by wrestling Iderkhuu Gantulga from Mongolia to a 4-4 draw to earn the bronze medal.

Phulka’s international wrestling schedule continues with the Canada Cup International event in Guelph, Ont. starting on July 7, and then he heads back overseas for the Spanish Grand Prix, which runs from July 14 to 15 in Madrid.

