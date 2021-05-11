Abbotsford’s Phulka drops match at Olympics qualifier

Jasmit Singh Phulka fails to punch his ticket to Tokyo after opening round loss

Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka will not be heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics later this year, but is not giving up on his wrestling dreams. (Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka will not be heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics later this year.

The wrestler had to finish in the top two in his 74 kilograms division at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier Tournament which occurred in Bulgaria over the weekend.

Phulka lost 10-0 to Bulgaria’s Ali-Pasha Umarpashaev to eliminate his qualification hopes. The two wrestlers qualifying from Phulka’s weight class were Bulgaria’s Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov (champion) and Ukrainian Vasyl Mykhailov.

He shared his thoughts following the loss on Instagram, but stated he will not be giving up on his dreams.

“Falling short of your goals and dreams isn’t a failure, quitting on yourself and giving up is,” he wrote. “Although I fell short of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games, I am still determined and more motivated than ever. I’m in this for the long run and no one win or loss will define my legacy.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics are scheduled to occur in Paris. The 27-year-old would be in his early-30s for that event.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Jasmit Phulka heading to Iowa before Olympic qualifiers

Phulka had spent several months training at the Iowa State University in anticipation of the tournament. He had also earned bronze medals at both the 2020 and 2019 Pan American Games.

He and his family’s business, Maple Leaf Nursery, made headlines last year by donating and delivering pizza to frontline workers at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Maple Leaf Nursery gives hospital workers slices of thanks

Abbotsford News