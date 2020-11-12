Abbotsford’s Micah Bucknam signs with UW Huskies

Abbotsford’s Micah Bucknam officially signed with the University of Washington Huskies baseball program on Wednesday. (Twitter photo)

Abbotsford’s Micah Bucknam has officially signed with the University of Washington Huskies baseball program.

The Seattle-based school made the announcement on Twitter on Nov. 11, confirming the inking of the Grade 12 MEI student.

ðŸš¨ Signing Day Alert ðŸš¨

Lots of great imports come from ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦. We think we've got a great one in @BucknamMicah! Welcome to the Dawg Pack!#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/r435PlFpMv — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) November 11, 2020

He committed to the program back in August of 2019 and stated that he is looking forward to what is next.

“So excited for whats to come,” he tweeted out. “So blessed to have this opportunity.”

So excited for whats to come! So blessed to have this opportunity https://t.co/PbXpU4k96n — micah bucknam (@BucknamMicah) November 11, 2020

Bucknam has spent the past few years with the Fraser Valley Cardinals of the B.C. Premier Baseball League. The right-handed pitcher compiled a 6-2 record in 2019 with an earned run average of just 1.87 in 13 appearances. He also recorded two shutouts and struck out 50 batters while walking only 18.

He also played infield for the Cardinals in 2019, achieving a batting average of .271 and hitting one home run while driving in 11 runs.

Baseball insiders stated that a strong performance in Georgia at the Prep Baseball Report Future Games put him on the radar of a number of college programs. Michigan State, Kentucky, Stanford, Oregon, Louisiana at Lafayette, Elon, Campbell, Winthrop, Southern Illinois and Illinois State all showed interest after he threw at 91 miles per hour and sat at 90 mph at that event in 2019.

2021 @UW_Baseball commit, @BucknamMicah sitting 91 with a good slider here today for @AbbyCardinals. Final Line:

2IP / 3K / 1BB / 0R@PrepBaseballBC pic.twitter.com/r8QsxwAQFW — Coach Wedge (@LogiBerra) September 12, 2020

He also had a strong showing with Baseball B.C. at the Canada Cup event that year. It’s believed that his fastball will increase in speed if he puts more weight on. He also has a slider and changeup in his pitching arsenal.

Bucknam has showcased his skill on the mound from an early age in Abbotsford, winning the fastest pitch competition at the Abbotsford Angels Hardball Assocation’s mosquito skills competition back in 2014.

He was also a part of the Abbotsford Angels 13U club that won the Western Canadian championship back in 2016.

Bucknam went on to earn a silver medal in baseball with the Fraser Valley team at the Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games.

It wasn’t just baseball that Bucknam excelled at though, as he was also a key part of the MEI Eagles volleyball dynasty during his time at the school.

He helped the school win a junior boys provincial title in 2018 and was named the tournament’s most valuable player that year.

Bucknam then was a key part of the Eagles senior boys 2A provincial title win in 2019. He was named a second team all-star at that event.

The Huskies last completed baseball season saw the club finish 28-24. The program has made appearances in the NCAA Tournament most recently in 2018, 2016 and 2014.

