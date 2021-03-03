Abbotsford’s Marissa Rode signs with Regina Cougars

Abbotsford’s Marissa Rode has signed with the University of Regina Cougars women’s basketball team. (Instagram)

Another Yale Secondary girls basketball talent is moving on to Canada West competition.

Grade 12 student Marissa Rode officially committed to the University Regina Cougars women’s basketball team, and is set to join the club in the Saskatchewan capital later this year.

Rode was a key part of the Yale Lions senior girls basketball team that finished with a bronze medal at the 2020 B.C. 4A senior girls provincial tournament. She also helped Yale win the junior girls division of the 2017 Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament, earning player of the game honours in the championship game.

“Excited to announce my official signing to the University of Regina,” she stated on her Instagram account. “I can’t wait to get back out on the court. Thank you so much to the all coach’s, family and friends who have helped me along the way.”

The Cougars finished the 2019-20 CW season with a record of 8-12 and were eliminated by the Victoria Vikes in the playoffs play-in game.

Rode is the fourth graduating Yale Secondary senior girls basketball talent to sign with a post-secondary program and joins teammates Karishma Rai (TRU), Julie Dueck (MacEwan) and Jayden White (Alberta) who all have declared in the past few months.

Other recent Yale senior girls basketball talents to sign with CW squads include: Kyleigh Boldt (UFV, 2020), Neelam Rai (UBCO, 2020), Brooke White (UVic, 2019) and Tana Pankratz (UVic, 2019).

