Abbotsford’s Luke Bogdan wins at Sandpiper Open

The COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most sports didn’t stop Abbotsford’s Luke Bogdan from winning on the links.

The director of instruction at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club and Robert Bateman Golf Academy assistant coach recently took home the title at the Vancouver Golf Tour’s Sandpiper Open.

The event, which ran on April 27 and 28 at the Sandpiper Golf Course in Harrison Mills, saw Bogdan edge out 49 other participants.

He shot a 68 on day one and shot another 68 on day two to record a total gross score of 136. Bogdan edged out Langley’s James Allenby (137) by one shot to earn the win. Vancouver’s Nonie Marler finished third overall and was first amongst all women with a score of 141.

The Sandpiper Open is the first stop on the VGT’s 2020 Summer Tour. Bogdan now sits atop the leaderboard for the tour, and also earned $1,500 for the win.

The PGA of BC named Bogdan as one of its top 100 golf professionals of 2019 back in January. Ledgeview is next set to host the VGT Player’s Championship on May 14 and 15. The event will be following COVID-19 safety procedures.

