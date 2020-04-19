Abbotsford’s Kawaguchi finishes in top three for Hobey Baker award

Former Chilliwack Chiefs product set to return to North Dakota for final season

Abbotsford’s Jordan Kawaguchi finished in the final three for the Hobey Baker award race. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Jordan Kawaguchi made it to the final three in the running for the prestigious Hobey Baker award, but ultimately came up short to Minnesota-Duluth defender Scott Perunovich.

The winner was announced on April 10 and was televised live on the NHL Network.

Perunovich, who recently signed a contract with the St. Louis Blues, also beat out Maine University and Boston Bruins draft pick Jeremy Swayman.

Kawaguchi, who was undrafted, will return to the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks for his senior year next season and will have another opportunity to win the Hobey Baker award in 2020-21.

After his senior year is completed he will be able to enter the free agent market as a professional, and there will likely be interest from National Hockey League teams.

Abbotsford News