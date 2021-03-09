Abbotsford’s Kaitlyn Lawrence signs with University of Wisconsin Platteville

Abbotsford’s Kaitlyn Lawrence has signed with the University of Wisconsin Platteville Pioneers softball program. (Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Kaitlyn Lawrence is heading to Wisconsin in the fall.

The Grade 12 Yale Secondary student made it official in late-February, announcing that she will be joining the University of Wisconsin Platteville Pioneers softball program.

Lawrence initially shared the news on her Instagram account on Feb. 25.

“Excited to announce I have signed with the University of Wisconsin Platteville,” she stated on her page. “I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me along the way.”

Lawrence is currently an infielder with the Yale Softball Academy. She also played with the Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion program. Platteville is located in southwest Wisconsin, and is about a two-hour drive from Milwaukee.

The Pioneers last full season in the NCAA Division III’s Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference occurred in 2019 and the team finished in fourth place with a conference record of 8-6. The 2020 season saw the team play four games before the season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team’s softball schedule ordinarily runs from March to May, meaning Lawrence will compete for the Pioneers in 2022.

For more on the program, visit letsgopioneers.com/sports/sball/index.

