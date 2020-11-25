Abbotsford’s Haidyn Vermeulen named to CFC Prospect Game

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School student one of 14 from B.C. to earn recognition

The second annual CanadaFootballChat.com Prospect Game will not occur this year, but Abbotsford’s Haidyn Vermeulen and all the other players invited were recognized as part of the game earlier this week.

Vermeulen was one of 14 players from B.C. invited to the game.

Players were chosen by a 33-person selection committee after a seven-city selection camp earlier this year. The committee was made up of a cross-section of Canadian football stakeholders including former NFL and CFL players and coaches, community and high school coaches and scouts from all across the country.

Vermeulen, a Grade 12 Abbotsford Senior Secondary School student, announced his commitment to the University of Alberta Golden Bears football program back in September.

The 6-2, 220 linebacker was chosen to play on Team Burris at the CFC Prospect Game, which was to have been led by two-time Grey Cup champion quarterback Henry Burris.

For more information and the complete list of players invited to the game, visit canadafootballchat.com/tsn-announce-the-2nd-annual-canadafootballchat-com-prospect-game-rosters/.

