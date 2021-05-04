Abbotsford’s Fred Zweep named Commissioner, Program of Excellence

Longtime Abbotsford and Mission minor hockey volunteer Fred Zweep has accepted the role of Commission, Program of Excellence with BC Hockey. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s Fred Zweep will now serve in the newly created role of Commissioner for the BC Hockey’s Program of Excellence.

Zweep has volunteered in minor hockey in both Abbotsford and Mission for close to 20 years, and is the current president of the Abbotsford-based Vedder Transport Group.

RELATED: Vedder Transportation’s Zweep an NGV champion

The announcement was made in a press release posted on Monday (May 3).

Zweep’s responsibilities will include working collaboratively with BC Hockey staff and volunteers to provide leadership for BC Hockey’s POE and BC Hockey’s AAA Leagues, including the assembly and chairing Advisory Groups. Zweep will also lead communication with BC Hockey stakeholders about goals and program delivery objectives related to the POE and its AAA Leagues. He will provide leadership and vision for both long and short-term program goals and oversee mentorship for program personnel.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the naming of Victoria’s Dr. Michael Conrad as the Chief Medical Officer for BC Hockey.

“BC Hockey is excited to have Michael and Fred join our team. They both have extensive experience in their fields,” stated BC Hockey Chief Executive Officer Cameron Hope. “As we look forward to a strong return for our game, we are committed to excellence in the delivery of our mission. Our members will benefit from the knowledge and expertise that these two professionals bring to us, and we are thankful Michael and Fred have jumped on board to help hockey in our communities.”

Abbotsford News