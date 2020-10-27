Abbotsford’s Devon Toews signs with Colorado Avalanche

Abbotsford’s Devon Toews has signed with the Colorado Avalanche for four years. (Avalanche Twitter photo)

Abbotsford’s Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a four-year deal worth $4.1 million annually.

The Avalanche announced the signing on Tuesday morning.

We have signed Devon Toews to a four-year deal!

He will earn $2.35 million in 2020-21, $3.55 million in 2021-22, $4.6 million in 2022-23 and $5.9 million in 2023-24. The deal avoids arbitration for Toews and the club, which was scheduled to occur on Oct. 31.

The 26-year-old defenceman was dealt to the Avs on Oct. 12 in exchange for a pair of second round draft picks.

Toews is coming off a successful two-year run with the New York Islanders, that saw the team advance to the Eastern Conference finals this season.

He made his NHL debut in 2018-19, collecting 18 points in 48 games and improved on those numbers in 2019-20 with 28 points in 68 games. Toews also put up solid numbers in the playoffs this year, with 10 points in 22 postseason games.

A former Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association, Yale Hockey Academy and Abbotsford Pilots product, Toews also spent two seasons with the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles before joining the Quinnipiac University Bobcats for three seasons.

He was drafted by the Islanders in the fourth round, 108th overall of the 2014 NHL Draft and then spent two and a half seasons with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL.

Toews joins an Avalanche team considered to be a Stanley Cup contender. The club finished second in the Central Division in 2019-20, and were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Stanley Cup finalist Dallas Stars.

