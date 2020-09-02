Abbotsford’s Daryl Kirton named Curl BC official of the year

Abbotsford’s Daryl Kirton (right), shown here with his wife Linda Kirton, was recently named Curl BC’s official of the year for 2020. (File photo)

Yet another honour in the sports world has come for Abbotsford’s Daryl Kirton.

The 2012 Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame inductee was recently awarded the Wally M’Lot award for Official of the Year by Curl BC, who made the announcement on Aug. 26.

A Curl BC press release states that Kirton has been a reliable official for many years, but he really stepped up in 2020.

“He was chief umpire for men’s provincials in Cranbrook, after having done it in Quesnel,” the release explains. “He was a rock at both events, ensuring the success of these arena events even when faced with the challenges of a new type of venue. Kirton gave clear instructions to curlers and volunteers and was always ready to listen to and answer questions.”

Curl BC pointed out Kirton’s years of experience at regional, provincial, national and world levels.

“His contributions to Curl BC’s program go above and beyond the normal call of duty,” the release states. “Not only that but he is well liked in the community of officials and is well respected by athletes and coaches.”

Kirton is nearing 40 years of officiating at the provincial level and he officiated at the 1999 and 2000 Canadian Juniors in St. Catherine’s, Ont. and Kelowna, respectively. He has also officiated at the 2005 Canadian Wheelchair Championships and the 2007 Canadian Ladies Championships.

Kirton has been involved in the following world curling championships: the 2001 World Juniors in Kelowna, the Men’s World Championships in Victoria, the Continental Cup and the Canada Cup. In 2009 he was supervisor of play at the World Wheelchair Championships and the World Juniors. Kirton was the supervisor of play at the 2010 Winter Olympics and the Paralympic Games. In addition, he was the chief timer at the World Wheelchair Qualification in Finland in 2011 and the World Wheelchair Championships in Korea in 2012.

He officially entered the ASHOF on April 28, 2012 along with his wife Linda Kirton, who also has been an official for many years.

