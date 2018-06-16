Abbotsford’s Danceworx wins big at provincial wrap up

Bomb a Drop, an acro group made up of dancers from Abbotsford's Danceworx, impressed at the provincials in Coquitlam.

Abbotsford’s Danceworx impressed at the provincials, which wrapped up at the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam on May 27.

The acro group “Bomb a Drop,” which was choreographed by Danceworx members Kim and Brittney Durham, qualified for the provincials after a strong showing at the Synergy Mission event. They earned the highest score at that show to move on to the provincials.

The first round of competition at provincials was all acro groups vying for one spot in the overall provincial championship in which they would compete against all different styles, which were all winners in their own individual style competition. They won the spot to get into the final showdown where they ended up being selected as one of three overall provincial champions for all styles of dance.

“This supergroup consisted of our top acro students from all our different levels based on their ability and dedication,” stated Danceworx owner Elise Melo. “They have had an incredible season with winning multiple awards, big cash prizes and recognition but what we are most proud of their dedication to their routine, each other and themselves.”

The winning team consisted of students aged 11 to 18 and members were: Mckenna Gerrits, Lauren Palmer, Chloe Teichroeb, Taylin Martin, Serenity Bennett, Teiya Pennell, Jordyn Witter, Kaitlyn Land, Alex Kells, Dylan Carson, Sam Fuzesi, Erin Bergen and Carly Savage.

Other awards earned by the group included: Synergy Mission – highest scoring acro group, Synergy Kelowna – highest scoring acro group, one of three synergy provincial grand champions, Peak Abbotsford – highest scoring Level 3 group, Peak Abbotsford – Showdown Champions Level 3-5 and a number of awards at Shine Penticton.

Registration for the new season opens on June 14, with regular classes beginning in September. The group is also offering a free summer dance camp for dancers between the ages of five and 15 on July 5. It’s a chance to experience multiple styles of dance, including jazz, hip hop, breakdance, street jazz, ballet and more.

For more on the studio, visit danceworxstudio.ca.