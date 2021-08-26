Abbotsford’s CIVL radio hiring videographer/film team for documentary

Abbotsford’s CIVL 101.7 FM, which is the University of the Fraser Valley’s campus and community radio station, has been awarded $50,000 in project grants funding from the Community Radio Fund of Canada (CRFC).

The grant project is to provide for the execution of a 20-year retrospective video documentary production between Sept. 2021 and Aug. 2022.

CIVL has created a Request for Proposal for the project, which will see candidates create a feature documentary series based on the history of the station and its ongoing operations.

The selected candidate will also produce three training videos documenting CIVL’s current orientation lectures/presentations and create social media video content.

According to the RFP, the project includes conducting 50 one-hour long interviews with CIVL volunteers, founders, partners, stakeholders and staff from over the past two decades (including NCRA personnel). A minimum of one such interview per week will air in audio only format on CIVL upon completion of this project starting in Sept. 2022.

From these interviews, the bigger picture of CIVL’s history and organizational direction will be shaped for video production. Further interviews will provide deeper context, historical narrative and alternate perspectives. Selections/sections of these interviews will be edited in video to make up portions of the video documentary content.

The budget for the project is $47,500 and there is also $2,500 expenses allotted to the candidate. CIVL added they will negotiate additional compensation to the successful applicant regarding a per cent split with the station of any profits and/or earnings related to sponsorship and/or sale of the completed production.

For more information on the RFP, visit civl.ca.

Responses to the RFP are due by 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Proposals should be sent to rfp@civl.ca with the subject line “Documentary Proposal”. Please title specific questions or inquiries with the subject line “Documentary Queries”.

Abbotsford News