Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool scores 10th touchdown

First wide receiver since 1960 to record 10 touchdowns in 10 games, Steelers still unbeaten

It’s been 60 years since a rookie wide receiver has scored 10 touchdowns or more in his first 10 games, but Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool joined that very exclusive club on Sunday.

The 2016 Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad reached double digits in touchdowns with a 31-yard grab in the second quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Florida city.

Claypool collected 59 yards receiving off of four catches on the game.

Only four wide receivers in NFL history have scored 10 touchdowns in 10 games, with the most recent being Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers in 1960. Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers scored 11 in 10 games back in 1952.

He’s the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era (which began in 1969) to achieve that feat.

Claypool is also approaching some lofty numbers related to touchdowns by a rookie and by a rookie wide receiver. His 10 touchdowns are now 12 behind the record for total rookie touchdowns, which is 22 and was set by Gayle Sears of the Chicago Bears in 1965.

The record for most receiving touchdowns is held by Randy Moss, who scored 17 with the Minnesota Vikings in 1998. Claypool currently has eight receiving and two rushing touchdowns. He has six games left to chase the marks.

.@ChaseClaypool rookie touchdown record watch – he has eight receiving, two rushing TDs Receiving TD record: 17 – Randy Moss, 1998 Total TDs: 22 – Gayle Sayers, 1965@steelers have six games left this season ðŸ‘€ — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) November 23, 2020

The win improves the Steelers to a perfect 10-0 on the season. Pittsburgh is the lone unbeaten team in the NFL and now have a three-game cushion for the top seed in the AFC. This year only the top team in each conference will receive a first round playoff bye.

It’s a short week this week for the Steelers, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Kick-off is set for 5:20 p.m. Abbotsford time.

.@ChaseClaypool has been on ðŸ”¥ this season. Here’s a look at all ðŸ”Ÿ of his TD’s (so far) this season in just 60 seconds. ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/1W7fCDie2h — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 23, 2020

