Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool receives Madden 22 rating

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool reacts to his rating in the Madden 21 video game. The Madden 22 ratings were released on Friday (July 30). (Chase Claypool YouTube)

The Madden 22 gods have spoken and Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool is now a 78 rating.

The popular Electronic Arts football title revealed how they ranked and graded all players in the National Football League on Friday afternoon, and the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver did see a bump from his Madden 21 rating of 70.

His catch rating went up to 88 from 79, strength increased from 71 to 72, run block rating went up to 56 from 55, short route running is now 79 (73), medium route running is now 77 (71) and deep route running is now 78 (73).

Claypool’s highest rank areas include: jumping (95), speed (92), acceleration (89), catching (88) and spectacular catch (88).

The Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad is the top ranked Steelers wide receiver and is in the top 60 in the game. Madden programmers regularly adjust and update ratings as the season continues.

It’s the second appearance for Claypool in the franchise as an NFL player.

Claypool has not yet publicly commented on his Madden 22 rating, but did share his thoughts on his debut in last year’s game.

The Steelers kick off in preseason action on Thursday (Aug. 5) against the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio. The club opens the regular season in Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sept. 12.

The closest Claypool and the black and yellow will be to Abbotsford during the 2021-22 NFL season is on Nov. 21, when they travel to Los Angeles to battle the Chargers.

The video game is available starting on Aug. 20.

It will be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

For the complete Madden 22 ratings, visit ea.com/games/madden-nfl/madden-nfl-22.

Chilliwack Progress