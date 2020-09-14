Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool makes NFL debut with Pittsburgh Steelers

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool makes his first career NFL reception against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football on Sept. 14, 2020. (Pittsburgh Steelers Twitter photo)

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool made his National Football League debut under the Monday Night Football spotlight on Sept. 14, and he and the Pittsburgh Steelers downed the New York Giants 26-16 in the Big Apple.

The 2016 Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad made an immediate impact on Monday, turning heads with a 28-yard highlight reel third down catch on a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The catch was highlighted instantly on Twitter by both the NFL and Sportscenter accounts.

Claypool also caught an 11-yard pass in the fourth quarter, which eventually led to a Steelers field goal. He added eight yards rushing to close out the game.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish product also played in some special teams situations in his debut.

During the National Anthem, Steelers players held a large banner that stated “Steelers Against Racism” and listed all of the hometowns represented by the players. Abbotsford was on the banner and alphabetically was the first hometown listed. Claypool also raised a fist during the anthem.

#Abbotsford represented on the @steelers against racism banner during the national anthem of today’s Monday Night Football game – the @NFL debut of @abbysenior grad @ChaseClaypool pic.twitter.com/peda9F5fOn — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) September 14, 2020

Athletes from many of the major North American sports leagues have engaged in anti-racism protests following a summer of turmoil in the United States.

Claypool and the Steelers next take on the Denver Broncos in Pittsburgh on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Game day vibes! ðŸ¤™ðŸ¾ Monday Night Football got me cheesin’ ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/RI0Jmsi2lu — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) September 14, 2020

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool ready to enter the NFL

Abbotsford News