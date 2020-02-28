Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool catches a pass during Thursday’s NFL Combine. (Twitter)

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool impresses at NFL Combine

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad posts strong time in 40-yard dash

The numbers are in for Chase Claypool at the NFL Combine, and the Abbotsford native seems to have impressed during his running and jumping drills.

Claypool ran a 4.42 40-yard dash on Thursday, a remarkable achievement considering his size.

Only one other player at his height and weight has ever ran that fast in the 40-yard dash – Calvin “Megatron” Johnson.

Johnson was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in 2007 and went on to have an excellent nine-year career. He signed an eight-year, $132 million contract extension back in 2012, but then decided to retire in 2016 at the age of 30.

That comparison wasn’t lost on Claypool himself, who tweeted out this photo after all the chatter yesterday.

Others online made similar comparisons of the time.

Claypool also finished fourth amongst all wide receivers in the vertical jump, leaping 40.5 inches. He also recorded a broad jump of 126 inches. Many insiders have stated that this showing by Claypool at the combine will improve his stock for this April’s NFL Draft.

Click here to view highlights from Claypool at the event

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool enters the NFL Combine

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Youth doubles bowling team to bowl for provincial gold
Next story
Vees have a short-handed romp over visiting West Kelowna Warriors

Just Posted

Most Read