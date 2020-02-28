Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool impresses at NFL Combine

The numbers are in for Chase Claypool at the NFL Combine, and the Abbotsford native seems to have impressed during his running and jumping drills.

Claypool ran a 4.42 40-yard dash on Thursday, a remarkable achievement considering his size.

Only one other player at his height and weight has ever ran that fast in the 40-yard dash – Calvin “Megatron” Johnson.

Johnson was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in 2007 and went on to have an excellent nine-year career. He signed an eight-year, $132 million contract extension back in 2012, but then decided to retire in 2016 at the age of 30.

That comparison wasn’t lost on Claypool himself, who tweeted out this photo after all the chatter yesterday.

Others online made similar comparisons of the time.

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool ran a 4.42 40 at 6'4 1/4'' and 238 lbs. Since the start of 2006, the only WR weighing 230+ lbs to run the 40 that fast at the NFL Combine is Calvin Johnson (4.35 in 2007). pic.twitter.com/CgeASUrqdQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2020

Chase Claypool at the 2020 NFL Combine * Bigger than Cameron Wake * Faster than Odell Beckham Jr. * Stronger than Jared Allen * Jumps higher than Julio Jones * More explosive than Devin Hester@ChaseClaypool @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/4fLbNWInHv — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 28, 2020

Not a bad comp ðŸ‘Œ Chase Claypool is the first WR to measure 6'4" / 235 lbs. and run a sub-4.45 40 at the combine since Megatron. h/t @NFLResearch pic.twitter.com/H1Dv1nD1F6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 28, 2020

Since 2003, here’s the list of #Combine receivers who measured at least 6-foot-4, weighed 235 pounds and still ran the 40 in under 4.45 seconds:@calvinjohnsonjr in 2007@ChaseClaypool in 2020 That’s it. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 28, 2020

Only two wideouts to measure 6’4″ & 235 pounds or bigger have run a sub-4.45 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine since 2003: One is known as “Megatron” (Calvin Johnson). The other? Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool at the 2020 Combine.@NDFootball @ChaseClaypool pic.twitter.com/iHByYLhnp1 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 28, 2020

Claypool also finished fourth amongst all wide receivers in the vertical jump, leaping 40.5 inches. He also recorded a broad jump of 126 inches. Many insiders have stated that this showing by Claypool at the combine will improve his stock for this April’s NFL Draft.

