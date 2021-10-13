Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool featured in TSN documentary

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool (right) is one of three Canadian NFL stars featured in a new NFL documentary. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool is featured in a new documentary that takes a look at some of the emerging Canadian talent in the National Football League and the paths they took to stardom.

Northern Ties premiered on TSN on Oct. 8 and will be airing frequently on their five channels over the coming weeks. It is also available on the Crave streaming service.

The production focuses on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad Chase Claypool. Coquitlam native and Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and Carolina Panthers running back and Alberta native Chuba Hubbard.

According to a press release from TSN, Northern Ties showcases the players triumphs and challenges, while providing viewers with the opportunity to understand their lives both on and off the field. It’s told from the first-person perspective of the players themselves.

Claypool discusses some of his years in football in Abbotsford, and filmmakers spoke to his mother Jasmine Claypool and his former youth football coach Khul Sanghera, who was Claypool’s bench boss with the Abbotsford Falcons.

A portion of the documentary was posted on YouTube by the NFL Network, who worked on the production along with Bell Media.

Claypool and the Steelers are coming off a bounce back week after defeating the Denver Broncos 27-19 in Pittsburgh on Oct. 10. The former Abbotsford Panthers star caught five passes for 130 yard and one touchdown. The Steelers sit in fourth place in the AFC North at 2-3.

Next up is a Sunday night clash against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) in Pittsburgh on Oct. 17. It’ll be the first time Claypool has faced off against Seattle. The marquee Sunday night game kicks off at 5:20 p.m. Abbotsford time.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool returning to the NFL gridiron on Sunday

Abbotsford News